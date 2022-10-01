ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Trading Down 10.5%

Shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) dropped 10.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.92 and last traded at $4.92. Approximately 51,761 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,556,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ImmunityBio in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

ImmunityBio Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.58 and its 200-day moving average is $4.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBRX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in ImmunityBio by 2,136.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 5,874 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in ImmunityBio in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in ImmunityBio in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Wealth Effects LLC grew its holdings in ImmunityBio by 45.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ImmunityBio in the first quarter worth about $63,000. 8.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that complement, harness, and amplify the immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion proteins, synthetic immunomodulators, vaccine technologies, natural killer cells, and adaptive (T cell) immune systems.

