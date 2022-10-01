ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Trading Down 10.5%

Shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) dropped 10.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.92 and last traded at $4.92. Approximately 51,761 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,556,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ImmunityBio in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.
ImmunityBio Stock Up 0.6 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.58 and its 200-day moving average is $4.43.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ImmunityBio
ImmunityBio Company Profile
ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that complement, harness, and amplify the immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion proteins, synthetic immunomodulators, vaccine technologies, natural killer cells, and adaptive (T cell) immune systems.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ImmunityBio (IBRX)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.