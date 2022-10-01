Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Short Interest Update

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, a growth of 56.5% from the August 31st total of 1,700,000 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 340,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days.

In other Immunovant news, Director Frank Torti acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.81 per share, with a total value of $116,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 393,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,285,409.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,692 shares of company stock worth $32,989. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Immunovant by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Immunovant by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Immunovant by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Immunovant by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 13,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Immunovant by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Immunovant to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Immunovant from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

NASDAQ IMVT traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.58. 1,618,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,245. Immunovant has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $9.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.79.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Immunovant will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

