Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Trading Up 5.8% on Insider Buying Activity

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) rose 5.8% on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $5.09 and last traded at $5.07. Approximately 5,673 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 335,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.79.

Specifically, Director Frank Torti bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.81 per share, with a total value of $116,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 393,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,285,409.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 6,692 shares of company stock worth $32,989 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IMVT. UBS Group cut shares of Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Immunovant to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Immunovant Stock Up 3.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.71.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts forecast that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunovant

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMVT. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Immunovant by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 313,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 15,286 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Immunovant during the second quarter worth $359,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Immunovant by 6.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 892,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 56,938 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Immunovant by 230.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 332,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 231,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Immunovant by 42.5% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 30,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 8,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.