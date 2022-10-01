Inchcape (OTCMKTS:IHCPF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2022

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Inchcape (OTCMKTS:IHCPFGet Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Inchcape Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:IHCPF opened at 10.00 on Tuesday. Inchcape has a 12 month low of 8.66 and a 12 month high of 10.00.

About Inchcape

(Get Rating)

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Inchcape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inchcape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.