Inchcape plc (OTCMKTS:IHCPF) Short Interest Update

Inchcape plc (OTCMKTS:IHCPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,600 shares, an increase of 62.0% from the August 31st total of 69,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Inchcape in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Inchcape alerts:

Inchcape Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IHCPF remained flat at 10.00 during midday trading on Friday. Inchcape has a 52-week low of 8.66 and a 52-week high of 10.00.

Inchcape Company Profile

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inchcape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inchcape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.