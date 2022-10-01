Indiva (CVE:NDVA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.14

Indiva Limited (CVE:NDVA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 11030 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.
Indiva Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.87 million and a PE ratio of -1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 327.21.
Indiva Company Profile
Indiva Limited engages in the production, processing, and sale of cannabis and cannabis related products in Canada. It offers pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible and extract products under the INDIVA and Artisan Batch brands, as well as provides production and manufacturing services to peer entities.
