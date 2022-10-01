Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Short Interest Update

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,200 shares, a growth of 57.7% from the August 31st total of 40,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 387,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. Price Performance

Shares of IDCBY traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,930. The company has a market cap of $166.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.06. Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. has a 52-week low of $8.97 and a 52-week high of $12.73.

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.57 billion during the quarter. Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 11.30%.

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. Company Profile

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

