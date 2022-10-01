Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:BNOV) Shares Acquired by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:BNOV – Get Rating) by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,255 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC owned about 0.92% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Round Table Services LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the first quarter worth $229,000. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the first quarter worth $492,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 23.4% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the first quarter worth $614,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 3.0% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

Shares of BNOV opened at $27.75 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a 12-month low of $27.75 and a 12-month high of $33.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.15.

