Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:UNOV) Shares Acquired by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:UNOV – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC owned approximately 1.20% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Southern Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 17,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 11,892.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of UNOV opened at $27.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.71 and its 200-day moving average is $27.96. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November has a 12-month low of $27.15 and a 12-month high of $30.08.

