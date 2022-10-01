Insider Buying: Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) CEO Buys $39,170.05 in Stock

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) CEO Sara E. Armbruster acquired 5,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $39,170.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,511 shares in the company, valued at $3,404,830.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Steelcase Stock Performance

Shares of SCS opened at $6.52 on Friday. Steelcase Inc. has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $12.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.19. The stock has a market cap of $735.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.16 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $863.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $882.70 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Steelcase Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 446.19%.

Several brokerages have commented on SCS. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Steelcase from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Sidoti cut shares of Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

Institutional Trading of Steelcase

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Steelcase by 179.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Steelcase in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Steelcase in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Steelcase in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

