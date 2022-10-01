Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the August 31st total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 264,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspire Medical Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INSP. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 231.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 428.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

Shares of INSP traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $177.37. The stock had a trading volume of 183,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,562. The company’s 50-day moving average is $201.14 and its 200 day moving average is $203.75. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $142.74 and a 12-month high of $286.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.17 and a beta of 1.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.06. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a negative net margin of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $91.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.83.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

