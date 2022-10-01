Insured Finance (INFI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.20 Million

Insured Finance (INFI) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 1st. Insured Finance has a total market capitalization of $6.20 million and $213.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Insured Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0517 or 0.00000268 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insured Finance Profile

Insured Finance launched on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins. The official website for Insured Finance is insured.finance. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Insured Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insured Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insured Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

