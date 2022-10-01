Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 368,800 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the August 31st total of 306,900 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 78,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Inter Parfums Stock Performance

NASDAQ IPAR traded up $1.68 on Friday, hitting $75.46. 179,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,123. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Inter Parfums has a 1-year low of $64.52 and a 1-year high of $108.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.10). Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $244.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Inter Parfums Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.10%.

Several research firms recently commented on IPAR. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inter Parfums

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 9,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $732,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $609,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total transaction of $164,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 9,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $732,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,505 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,801 in the last three months. Company insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inter Parfums

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 91.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 131.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 92.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 1,872.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Featured Articles

