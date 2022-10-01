Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) is Retirement Solution Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Retirement Solution Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Retirement Solution Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Retirement Solution Inc. owned 0.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old Port Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $435,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $307,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 40,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,070,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,592,000 after purchasing an additional 65,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 39,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCN stock opened at $20.87 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $21.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.99.

