Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) Short Interest Up 40.6% in September

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 185,500 shares, a growth of 40.6% from the August 31st total of 131,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.4 days.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.28. 6,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,845. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $24.17 and a 1-year high of $41.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.60.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a $0.254 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 686.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $315,000.

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

