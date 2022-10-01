Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Sold by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Loan ETF comprises about 0.4% of Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKLN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,825,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,649 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,149,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 112.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,286,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269,823 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 22,123.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,156,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,540,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $20.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,823,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,121,305. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.09. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $20.06 and a 52-week high of $22.20.

