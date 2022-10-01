Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,337 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned about 0.15% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $44,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 833.3% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,548,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,006,008. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.83. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $127.08 and a 1 year high of $164.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.