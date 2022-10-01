Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Short Interest Update

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Ipsen Stock Performance

Ipsen stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.14. 189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.53. Ipsen has a 12-month low of $21.17 and a 12-month high of $32.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ipsen from €95.00 ($96.94) to €100.00 ($102.04) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on Ipsen from €117.00 ($119.39) to €102.00 ($104.08) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Ipsen from €98.00 ($100.00) to €102.00 ($104.08) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cheuvreux raised Ipsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €110.00 ($112.24) target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ipsen in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.83.

About Ipsen

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company provides drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Decapeptyl for the treatment of advanced metastatic prostate cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics; NutropinAq for growth failure in children due to growth hormone (GH) deficiency, turner syndrome, chronic renal failure, and GH deficiency in adults; and Increlex for growth failure in children and adolescents.

