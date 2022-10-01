IQeon (IQN) Trading Down 16.4% Over Last Week

IQeon (IQN) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 1st. One IQeon coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00001543 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IQeon has a market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $32,280.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, IQeon has traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IQeon Coin Profile

IQeon’s launch date was December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. IQeon’s official message board is medium.com/@iqeon. The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here. IQeon’s official website is iqeon.io.

Buying and Selling IQeon

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements.IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IQeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IQeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

