iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Sold by Rede Wealth LLC

Rede Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,394,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,363,000 after buying an additional 273,019 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12,122.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,160,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 4,126,212 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 924.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,151 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,821,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,343,000 after purchasing an additional 933,215 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 77.0% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,650,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,441,000 after purchasing an additional 718,092 shares during the period.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $114.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.04 and its 200-day moving average is $119.28. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $113.30 and a 12-month high of $130.43.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.