iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Stake Raised by VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.

VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 11.7% of VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $14,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 210.1% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

HDV stock opened at $91.29 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $91.24 and a 52 week high of $110.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.57.

