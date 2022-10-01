iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.

Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,115 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 21.4% of Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $19,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $617,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $875,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $52.67. The company had a trading volume of 48,895,724 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.87 and a 200-day moving average of $62.19.

