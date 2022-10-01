iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Holdings Increased by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 452,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,867 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Sandy Spring Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $30,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 919.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 801.6% during the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Finally, Element Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of IUSV stock opened at $62.61 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $78.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.88.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

