iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) is Sandy Spring Bank’s 8th Largest Position

Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 452,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,867 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up 1.8% of Sandy Spring Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $30,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 919.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 801.6% in the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $62.61 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $78.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.88.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

