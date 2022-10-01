iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Acquired by Advisory Resource Group

Advisory Resource Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 93,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,337 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Advisory Resource Group’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $4,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 296,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,692,000 after purchasing an additional 25,053 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 7,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $442,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 29,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB opened at $44.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.55 and a 200 day moving average of $47.31. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $44.08 and a one year high of $53.50.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.099 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.