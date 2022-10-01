iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,396 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 5.0% of Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $11,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGG. Lpwm LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 883.9% during the first quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 110,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,630,000 after acquiring an additional 99,262 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.6% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 109.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

AGG traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.34. 14,376,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,207,321. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.41. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $95.38 and a one year high of $115.50.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

