iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $60.04

iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $60.04 and last traded at $60.55, with a volume of 674 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.66.

iShares Global 100 ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.50.

Institutional Trading of iShares Global 100 ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 353.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 25,953 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 38.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 222,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,268,000 after buying an additional 61,440 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $3,319,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 605.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 284,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,197,000 after buying an additional 243,766 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

