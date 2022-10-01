iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Shares Sold by Retirement Solution Inc.

Retirement Solution Inc. lessened its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,527 shares during the period. iShares GNMA Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of Retirement Solution Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Retirement Solution Inc. owned about 0.49% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GNMA. Investors Research Corp grew its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 33.7% during the second quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,127 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 36,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 177.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 474,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,638,000 after purchasing an additional 303,178 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,214,000 after purchasing an additional 38,673 shares in the last quarter.

GNMA stock opened at $43.01 on Friday. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a one year low of $42.21 and a one year high of $50.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.91.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.082 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares GNMA Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%.

