iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Short Interest Update

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 467,900 shares, a decrease of 31.7% from the August 31st total of 685,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 517,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HYA Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 94,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 8,407 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 220,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,825,000 after acquiring an additional 31,838 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 387.6% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 37,095 shares during the period. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC raised its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 45,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 7,723 shares during the period.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of COMT stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,059. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $28.85 and a 1-year high of $46.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.46.

