iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Shares Purchased by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMB. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $11,110,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 151.0% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 9,069 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. BTS Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 277.2% during the fourth quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 14,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 44,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:EMB traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $79.40. 11,578,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,259,808. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.84 and a 200-day moving average of $88.74. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.59 and a fifty-two week high of $111.08.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.312 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

