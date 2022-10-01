iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Shares Purchased by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,600 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Bogart Wealth LLC owned 1.96% of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF worth $19,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 21.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 49,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $457,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $3,933,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IMCG traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.38. 84,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,447. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.03. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $49.38 and a 52-week high of $76.39.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.