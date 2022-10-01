iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Bank of Stockton

Bank of Stockton reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,402 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.3% of Bank of Stockton’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bank of Stockton owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $6,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 182.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 322,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,584,000 after purchasing an additional 208,500 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 59,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 65,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 10,822 shares during the period.

Shares of SCZ traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.78. 2,963,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,951,381. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.45. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.91 and a 52 week high of $77.51.

