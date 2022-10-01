iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Bank of Stockton

Bank of Stockton lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 77.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 114,148 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EEM. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 235.3% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.88. 50,082,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,117,168. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.91. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.72 and a 52-week high of $52.62.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

