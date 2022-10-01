iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,100 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the August 31st total of 84,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 187.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after acquiring an additional 57,443 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 21.1% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 145,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,594,000 after acquiring an additional 25,276 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sharkey Howes & Javer acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,343,000. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,317,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $70.87. 34,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,932. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.26. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 1-year low of $69.70 and a 1-year high of $97.38.

