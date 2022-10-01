iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Bought by Lincoln Capital Corp

Lincoln Capital Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VLUE. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10,372.3% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,129,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080,563 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11,529.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,989,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963,741 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1,795.2% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,762,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,541 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11,608.0% in the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,451,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,926 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,651,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,146,000 after purchasing an additional 714,029 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of BATS VLUE traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,023,576 shares. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.65.

