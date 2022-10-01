iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Short Interest Down 16.9% in September

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,770,000 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the August 31st total of 5,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,469,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 608.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 124.5% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 15,609 shares during the period. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,258,000.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ PFF traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $31.67. 5,655,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,605,094. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.88. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.33 and a fifty-two week high of $39.45.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%.

(Get Rating)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.