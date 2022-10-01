iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Position Raised by Culbertson A N & Co Inc

Culbertson A N & Co Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of IWR opened at $62.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.64. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $61.78 and a 12 month high of $85.54.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

