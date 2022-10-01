iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.

VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. cut its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises about 1.0% of VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 21.7% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 39,967.0% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,658,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,635 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Shares of DVY opened at $107.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.93. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $107.00 and a 12-month high of $133.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.346 per share. This represents a $5.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

