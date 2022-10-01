iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stake Lessened by Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.

Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. cut its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,511 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $219.26. 2,366,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530,370. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $292.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.43.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

