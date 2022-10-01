iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Holdings Cut by RTD Financial Advisors Inc.

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 254,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,299 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 3.6% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $23,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 128,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,832,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $868,000. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,127,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 46,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $87.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.03 and its 200 day moving average is $99.19. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $121.45.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.