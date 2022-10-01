Ispolink (ISP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $912,155.00

Ispolink (ISP) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 1st. One Ispolink coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ispolink has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ispolink has a market capitalization of $6.54 million and $912,155.00 worth of Ispolink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ispolink Coin Profile

Ispolink launched on February 20th, 2020. Ispolink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Ispolink’s official Twitter account is @ispolink and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ispolink’s official website is ispolink.com.

Buying and Selling Ispolink

According to CryptoCompare, “Ispolink is a global automated matchmaking job board platform that leverages Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to address one of the most fundamental challenges that exist nowadays – sourcing top talents. It empowers companies operating in the blockchain and IT domain to fill their positions by providing them a full spectrum of tools to conduct and manage in-house the entire recruitment process efficiently, eliminating the need of third parties such a recruitment and staffing agencies.”

