IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Trading 4.2% Higher

Shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) traded up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.36 and last traded at $17.07. 147,116 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 12,949,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IVERIC bio to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. B. Riley lowered shares of IVERIC bio from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Equities analysts predict that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Anthony S. Gibney sold 7,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $73,313.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,124.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christopher Paul Simms sold 12,272 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $138,060.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,153.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony S. Gibney sold 7,791 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $73,313.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,124.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISEE. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 551.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 181,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 153,421 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 15,852 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,979,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,095,000 after acquiring an additional 343,337 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 236.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 144,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 101,622 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,785,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,693 shares during the period.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

