Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 10.9% from the August 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:JSML opened at $44.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.90. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 1-year low of $43.69 and a 1-year high of $70.42.

Institutional Trading of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JSML. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 275.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 1st quarter worth $203,000.

