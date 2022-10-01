Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF) Short Interest Update

Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Japan Prime Realty Investment Stock Performance
Shares of Japan Prime Realty Investment stock opened at $3,900.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,900.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,900.00. Japan Prime Realty Investment has a twelve month low of $3,900.00 and a twelve month high of $3,900.00.
Japan Prime Realty Investment Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Japan Prime Realty Investment (JPRRF)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
Receive News & Ratings for Japan Prime Realty Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Prime Realty Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.