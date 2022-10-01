JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCNE) Short Interest Up 76.5% in September

JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCNE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 76.5% from the August 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ HCNE opened at $9.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.76. JAWS Hurricane Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $10.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empyrean Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of JAWS Hurricane Acquisition by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,417,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,844,000 after acquiring an additional 417,000 shares during the last quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of JAWS Hurricane Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,759,000. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JAWS Hurricane Acquisition by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 356,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 115,750 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of JAWS Hurricane Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,816,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in shares of JAWS Hurricane Acquisition by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 127,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 77,686 shares during the period.

About JAWS Hurricane Acquisition

Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

