Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Stake Trimmed by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC reduced its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,929 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,975.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 8,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.28, for a total transaction of $1,380,132.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,912 shares in the company, valued at $55,348,719.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $82,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,895. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 8,775 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.28, for a total value of $1,380,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,348,719.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,256 shares of company stock valued at $6,301,198 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ opened at $133.29 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $117.64 and a 12-month high of $169.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $151.02 and a 200-day moving average of $153.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

JAZZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.69.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

