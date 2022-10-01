JMP Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO)

JMP Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. JMP Securities currently has a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ALLO. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Allogene Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.62.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Allogene Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $10.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.09. Allogene Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 0.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.09. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 124,571.27% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. Analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 223,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,683,971.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock worth $211,820 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allogene Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLO. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 366.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 269,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 211,768 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 118.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 744,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,114,000 after purchasing an additional 403,573 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 241.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 54,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 38,620 shares in the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.