Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $48.95

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $48.95 and last traded at $51.32, with a volume of 420 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.97.

Johnson Outdoors Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $521.82 million, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.36 and its 200-day moving average is $67.33.

Johnson Outdoors Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. This is a positive change from Johnson Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Johnson Outdoors’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Outdoors

In other Johnson Outdoors news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $83,008.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,782.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 27.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOUT. Wallace Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,911,000 after acquiring an additional 81,919 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 147.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,626,000 after purchasing an additional 66,158 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 232.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 68,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 218,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,957,000 after purchasing an additional 46,775 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 307.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 24,345 shares during the period. 63.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

