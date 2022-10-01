Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Short Interest Update

Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a growth of 55.0% from the August 31st total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Jones Soda Trading Up 2.4 %

OTCMKTS JSDA traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.28. 9,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,938. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average of $0.33. Jones Soda has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $1.10.

Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.02 million for the quarter. Jones Soda had a negative return on equity of 48.35% and a negative net margin of 24.98%.

About Jones Soda

Jones Soda Co, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and distributes beverages primarily in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides Jones Soda, a premium carbonated soft drink; Lemoncocco, a premium non-carbonated beverage; and co-brand and private label products.

