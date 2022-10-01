JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE) Stake Reduced by Hartford Financial Management Inc.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. cut its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF comprises about 1.9% of Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Hartford Financial Management Inc. owned 3.51% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $6,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $244,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $429,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:JPSE traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.38. The stock had a trading volume of 42,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,136. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $34.95 and a 1-year high of $48.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.31.

